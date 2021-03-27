Nikola Jokic has 37 points, Nuggets beat Pelicans 113-108

Denver trailed by as many as 14 points in the game and 11 in the fourth quarter, but closed the game on a 24-8 run.

NEW ORLEANS — Nikola Jokic had 37 points and nine assists and the Denver Nuggets outlasted New Orleans in a tight fourth quarter for a 113-108 victory over the Pelicans.

Michael Porter Jr. scored 25 points and Jamal Murray had 23 points and 11 assists for the Nuggets.

Zion Williamson had 39 points on 16-of-19 shooting to go with 10 rebounds and two blocks for the Pelicans. Eric Bledsoe added 16 points and nine assists.

