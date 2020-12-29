x
Jokic's triple-double leads Nuggets past Rockets 124-111

Denver won its first game of the season at home Monday night.
Credit: AP Photo/David Zalubowski
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, right, shoots over Houston Rockets forward Christian Wood in the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, in Denver.

DENVER — Nikola Jokic had 19 points, 18 assists and 12 rebounds for the 42nd triple-double of his career, and the Denver Nuggets beat the short-handed Houston Rockets 124-111 for their first win of the season.

Jamal Murray added 21 points before leaving with 4:05 remaining in the third quarter after a collision in traffic sent him sprawling to the floor.

He held his hand to his head as he laid on the floor for a couple of minutes but got up and walked under his own power to the locker room for further examination. He was back on the bench midway through the fourth but did not re-enter the game.

James Harden had 34 points to lead undermanned Houston.  

