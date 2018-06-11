DENVER — Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray was on fire last night, torching the Boston Celtics for a career-high 48 points in a 115-107 win. The only player hotter than Murray was Celtics guard Kyrie Irving after the game.

Even though the game was already won, Murray was still hungry for a 50-burger. As time was running down, it appeared as if Murray would just dribble out the clock.

Not quite.

With one second left and the game already in hand, Murray jacked up a three-pointer to try and reach 51 points. As his Nuggets teammates surrounded him to celebrate, referees rushed to separate the group from the Celtics on the floor who were less than thrilled with Murray's decision.

"I was trying to get 50, I didn't mean no harm," said Murray after the game. "I shouldn't have done it, but they understand I was trying to get 50."

Irving, who was on the opposite side of the court as time expired, had some words for Murray as he walked off the court. But before leaving, Irving threw the ball deep into the stands.

When asked if the shot bothered him after the game, Irving responded "what kind of competitor wouldn't it bother?"

"I don't want to make a big deal out of it. Obviously I was pissed off after the game but it's time to decompress and move on. Congratulations to him having 48 points ... But the ball deserves to go in the crowd after a (expletive) move like that. So I threw it in the crowd."

You can be sure the Celtics players won't forget Murray's final shot the next time the two team's meet in Boston's TD Garden on March 18.

Jamal Murray #27 of the Denver Nuggets drives to the basket against Al Horford #42 of the Boston Celtics in the first quarter at the Pepsi Center on November 5, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

