x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com

Denver Nuggets

Lakers roll past Nuggets 126-114 in West finals opener

Denver dropped Game 1 on Friday night; Game 2 will be on Sunday.
Credit: AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill
Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis, left, attempts a shot over Denver Nuggets' Paul Millsap, bottom front, Nikola Jokic, bottom center, and Jamal Murray (27) during the second half an NBA conference final playoff basketball game, Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Anthony Davis had 37 points and 10 rebounds, LeBron James added 15 points and 12 assists, and the Los Angeles Lakers rolled to a 126-114 victory over the Denver Nuggets  in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals.

Slow starters in the previous two rounds, the top-seeded Lakers put this one away in a hurry, opening a double-digit lead in the first half that they easily extended in the third quarter.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 18 points and Dwight Howard had 13 in a powerful return to the conference finals for the Lakers, who hadn’t been to the NBA’s final four since winning their last championship in 2010. 

RELATED: Former Nuggets coach Karl reflects on 2009 WCF against Lakers and current team's chances

RELATED: Nuggets' Kyle Speller is the hype-man for every team in the NBA bubble

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Sports