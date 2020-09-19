Lakers roll past Nuggets 126-114 in West finals opener

Denver dropped Game 1 on Friday night; Game 2 will be on Sunday.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Anthony Davis had 37 points and 10 rebounds, LeBron James added 15 points and 12 assists, and the Los Angeles Lakers rolled to a 126-114 victory over the Denver Nuggets in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals.

Slow starters in the previous two rounds, the top-seeded Lakers put this one away in a hurry, opening a double-digit lead in the first half that they easily extended in the third quarter.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 18 points and Dwight Howard had 13 in a powerful return to the conference finals for the Lakers, who hadn’t been to the NBA’s final four since winning their last championship in 2010.