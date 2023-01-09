LeBron James ruled out against Denver Nuggets with sore left ankle

James, 38, is closing in on a milestone, sitting just 35 points away from joining Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as members of the NBA's 38,000-point club.

DENVER — The Los Angeles Lakers have ruled out LeBron James for Monday night's game against the Denver Nuggets due to a sore left ankle.

Earlier in the day, James was named Western Conference player of the week. He averaged 35 points, 8.7 rebounds and 7.7 assists over his last three games.

The 18-time All-Star has won the weekly award 66 times in his career, including on five occasions with the Lakers.

James, 38, is closing in on a milestone, sitting just 35 points away from joining Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as members of the NBA's 38,000-point club.

The Lakers were already without Anthony Davis because of a right foot stress injury, and forward Troy Brown Jr. was ruled out with a strained left quadriceps.

