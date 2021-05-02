LeBron's triple-double powers Lakers past Nuggets, 114-93

Denver was defeated in a rematch of last season's Western Conference Finals on Thursday night.

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Lakers roared away in the second half for a 114-93 victory over the Denver Nuggets.

LeBron James had 27 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, and Dennis Schröder added 21 points. Talen Horton-Tucker scored 12 of his 17 points in an inspired second-half effort for the Lakers.

Jamal Murray scored 20 points and Monte Morris added 16 for the Nuggets, who struggled down the stretch of this rematch of the Western Conference finals won by the Lakers in the bubble.

Nikola Jokic managed just 13 points and 10 rebounds after getting 47 points and 12 boards Sunday.

