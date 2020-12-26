Leonard leaves bloodied, but Clippers beat Nuggets 121-108

Nikola Jokic had 24 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds to lead the Nuggets.

DENVER — Kawhi Leonard had 21 points before taking an elbow to the face in the fourth quarter, Paul George scored 23 points and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Denver Nuggets 121-108.

The Clippers led by 11 with 6:11 left when Serge Ibaka went up for a rebound and caught the side of his teammate’s face with his right elbow.

Leonard lay bleeding on the court before walking to the locker room.

Leonard was ruled out shortly thereafter, but the Clippers didn’t need him to close out a Nuggets team that upset them in the second round of the Western Conference semifinals last season.