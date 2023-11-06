McGregor Square braces for huge Nuggets watch party

The Nuggets could capture their first NBA championship Monday night at Ball Arena.

DENVER — Colorado basketball fans will be celebrating both indoors and outdoors Monday night as the Denver Nuggets sit on the brink of history.

The Nuggets host the Miami Heat for Game 5 of the NBA Finals Monday night at Ball Arena in Denver. The Nuggets have a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.

The Nuggets could capture their first NBA championship in their 47 years in the league.

Tickets for Monday night's game start at $905 for a seat inside Ball Arena, as of 10 a.m. Monday on Ticketmaster. A courtside seat is listed for $35,000.

The Nuggets will also host an outdoor watch party across downtown Denver at McGregor Square, located next to Coors Field.

The 6:30 p.m. game will be shown on the 66-foot LED screen in the outdoor plaza. Doors for the event open at 4 p.m.

The McGregor Square watch party is restricted to those 21 and older. The party is standing room only in the McGregor Square plaza, lawn and inside Milepost Zero food hall. Tickets are $30 online.

