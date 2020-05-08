x
Michael Porter Jr. posts 2nd straight 30-point game, Nuggets beat Spurs

The Nuggets are now 2-1 in the bubble with five games to go before the playoffs start.
Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (1) celebrates with teammates during the second half of a NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Michael Porter Jr. scored 30 points and had 15 rebounds and the Denver Nuggets rallied in the fourth quarter to beat the San Antonio Spurs 132-126. 

Nikola Jokic added 25 points and 11 assists. Jerami Grant finished with 22 points. 

Two days after posting a career-high 37 points in Denver’s win over Oklahoma City, Porter stayed hot, scoring 10 of the Nuggets’ first 16 points against San Antonio. 

The Nuggets once again played without three starters in Will Barton, Gary Harris and Jamal Murray. 

San Antonio, which started the day two games behind Memphis for the final playoff spot in the West, dropped to 2-2 since the restart. 

Former CU standout Derrick White had 23 points and seven assists. The Nuggets are now 2-1 in the bubble with five games to go before the playoffs start.

