x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com

Denver Nuggets

Middleton, Antetokounmpo lead Bucks past Nuggets 125-112

Nikola Jokic finished with 35 points and 12 rebounds in a showdown with Giannis Antetokounmpo, but the Nuggets still lost.
Credit: AP
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, right, drives to the rim as Denver Nuggets forward Paul Millsap defends in the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER — Khris Middleton had 29 points and a career-high 12 assists, Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 30 points and the Milwaukee Bucks won their fifth straight game by beating the Denver Nuggets 125-112 on Monday night. 

Middleton’s 12th assist was on a pinpoint pass to Antetokounmpo for a dunk with 1:39 remaining to give the Bucks a 120-110 lead. 

Bryn Forbes had 15 points for the Bucks as they earned a rare win in the Mile High City. 

Milwaukee improved to 10-40 all-time at Denver. 

Nikola Jokic finished with 35 points and 12 rebounds in a showdown with Antetokounmpo.

RELATED: Nikola Jokic named Colorado Sports Hall of Fame 2020 Athlete of the Year

RELATED: A very rare NBA day: Curry, Jokic score 50 in losses