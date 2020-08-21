x
Back from quarantine, Conley leads Jazz over Nuggets 124-87

Utah now leads the first-round playoff series 2-1 over Denver.
Credit: AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool
Utah Jazz's Mike Conley (10) drives as Denver Nuggets' Monte Morris (11), Nikola Jokic (15), Michael Porter Jr. (1) and Jamal Murray, right, defend during the first half of an NBA basketball first round playoff game Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Mike Conley made a career playoff-high seven 3-pointers and scored 27 points in his return from quarantine, helping the Utah Jazz rout the Denver Nuggets 124-87 on Friday for a 2-1 lead in the first-round series.

The 37-point loss tied the third-worst in Denver’s playoff history. The record is 44 against the Los Angeles Lakers on May 22, 1985.

Conley left the NBA bubble for the birth of his son and returned returned Monday night. He went through a four-day quarantine that ended Friday. He was 7 of 8 from 3-point range and had four assists.

Nikola Jokic led Denver with 15 points. The Nuggets had 17 turnovers and shot 37.5% from the floor.  

