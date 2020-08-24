x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com

Denver Nuggets

Mitchell erupts for 51, Jazz beat Nuggets 129-127 to take commanding series lead

Jamal Murray’s 50 points were the most-ever by a Denver player in a postseason game, but it wasn't quite enough to get a win.
Credit: AP
Utah Jazz's Donovan Mitchell (45) goes up for a shot as Denver Nuggets' Paul Millsap (4), right, defends during the first half of an NBA basketball first round playoff game Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Donovan Mitchell scored 18 of his 51 points in the fourth quarter as the Utah Jazz withstood a 50-point night from Jamal Murray to beat the Denver Nuggets 129-127 and take a commanding 3-1 lead in their playoff series. 

The 23-year-old Mitchell also scored 57 points in Game 1. He’s now averaging 39.5 points in the series. 

The Jazz can close it out in Game 5 on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. MST. Murray’s 50 points was the most-ever by a Denver player in a postseason game.  

Nikola Jokic added 29 for Denver, while Paul Millsap scored 16 and Jerami Grant had 12 points. 

RELATED: Back from quarantine, Conley leads Jazz over Nuggets 124-87

RELATED: Donovan Mitchell scores 30 points, Jazz rout Nuggets 124-105

RELATED: Reports: Nuggets' Will Barton leaving NBA bubble