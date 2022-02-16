Morris returns from concussion to send Nuggets past Warriors

Denver didn't lead until the final 14 seconds in Wednesday night's road win.

SAN FRANCISCO — Monte Morris hit a 3-pointer over Stephen Curry from the right wing as the final buzzer sounded and the basket held up on replay review, sending the Denver Nuggets past the Golden State Warriors 117-116 in a frenzied final minute.

Curry hit an off-balanced 20-foot jumper over Morris moments before and converted the three-point play with 5.9 seconds left to finish with 25 points.

Curry had just missed a step-back 3 with 21.2 seconds to play, when Morris secured the rebound and drove for a go-ahead layup to put Denver up a114-113 with 14.9 seconds left.

>>Video above: As injuries mount for Nuggets, Monte Morris taking on more prominent scoring role

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

> Top stories are curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the KUSA 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.