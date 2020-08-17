Murray helps Nuggets hold off Jazz, Mitchell 135-125 in OT

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Jamal Murray scored 10 of his 36 points in overtime on a day Donovan Mitchell erupted for a Jazz playoff-record 57 points and the Denver Nuggets beat Utah 135-125 in Game 1 of their first-round series.
Denver's Nikola Jokic finished with 29 points and 10 rebounds. He had a chance to win it in regulation at the buzzer, but his right-handed hook shot over Utah's Rudy Gobert was off the mark.
Murray took over in the extra period, sealing the game with a jumper with 46.8 seconds remaining.
Mitchell was the star of the show as his scoring spree surpassed the mark of 50 by Karl Malone on April 22, 2000, against Seattle.
But Murray was more clutch in overtime to seal the win for the Nuggets. Game 2 is on Wednesday.