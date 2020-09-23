x
Murray, Nuggets hang on to win, cut Lakers' lead to 2-1

The Nuggets lost almost all of a 20-point lead in the fourth quarter but held on to win, avoiding a 3-0 hole that would have been daunting.
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, center, celebrates sinking a 3-point basket in front of Los Angeles Lakers' Anthony Davis, center left, as head coach Michael Malone, left, looks on during the second half of Game 3 of the NBA basketball Western Conference final Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Jamal Murray had 28 points, 12 assists and eight rebounds and the Denver Nuggets beat the Los Angeles Lakers 114-106 to cut the Lakers' lead to 2-1 in the Western Conference finals. 

The Nuggets lost almost all of a 20-point lead in the fourth quarter but held on to win, avoiding a 3-0 hole that would have been daunting even for these never-out-of-it Nuggets.

Jerami Grant added a playoff career-high 26 points and Nikola Jokic had 22 points and 10 rebounds for the Nuggets. 

Game 4 is on Thursday night as Denver will look to tie the series up at two games apiece. 

