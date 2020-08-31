x
Murray outduels Mitchell, sets up first Game 7 in the bubble

Jamal Murray had his second 50-point game of the series to match Donovan Mitchell, who finished with 44 in this one.
Credit: AP
Denver Nuggets' Jamal Murray (27) goes up for a shot against the Utah Jazz during the first half of an NBA basketball first round playoff game Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — The Jamal Murray-Donovan Mitchell duel will be settled in the first Game 7 in the bubble. 

Murray extended his torrid run with 50 more points, leading the Denver Nuggets to a 119-107 victory over the Utah Jazz on Sunday night. 

Murray had his second 50-point game of the series to match Mitchell, who finished with 44 in this one.

They will go at it one more time on Tuesday night, with the winner advancing to face the Los Angeles Clippers. 

Denver is trying to become the 12th team to rally from a 3-1 deficit to win a series.

