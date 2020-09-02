PHOENIX — Jamal Murray scored 36 points, Nikola Jokic added 23 and the Denver Nuggets beat the Phoenix Suns 117-108.

The Nuggets completed the season sweep against the Suns, winning all four games.

Denver led 83-78 going into the final quarter and never trailed in the fourth, turning back a few Phoenix rallies. Murray had another big game against on the Suns' home floor, making 14 of 17 shots from the field.

He scored 28 in Denver's win in Phoenix on Dec. 23. Deandre Ayton finished with 28 points and 19 rebounds for the Suns. Devin Booker added 21 points.

