PHOENIX — Jamal Murray made two crucial baskets in the final minute to lead the Denver Nuggets over the Phoenix Suns 113-111 on Monday night.

Murray made a 3-pointer with 27.7 seconds left to put the Nuggets ahead 111-108 and then made another jumper with 3.2 seconds to give them their final 113-111 lead. He finished with 28 points.

Nikola Jokic had a triple-double with 22 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists. The Nuggets have won seven straight games while the Suns have lost seven straight.

Ricky Rubio led the Suns with 21 points. Eight Suns players scored in double figures.

