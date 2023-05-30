Ball Arena to host NBA Finals watch parties, tickets on sale

Tickets for the Ball Arena watch parties are on sale now at Ticketmaster as the Denver Nuggets take on the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals.

DENVER — Get ready to cheer on the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Finals!

Ball Arena will host two watch parties as the Denver Nuggets head to Miami for Games 3 and 4, and a possible Game 6, of the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat.

Party with Rocky, the Skyline Drumline, Hype Squad the Nuggets Dancers as the Nuggets play over more than 2,000 miles away in Miami. During the events, there will be contests and giveaways for fans. The concession stand will be open during the party.

Watch party tickets for Wednesday, June 7; Friday, June 9, and Thursday, June 15 are on sale now for $20 at Ticketmaster.com. The team previously hosted sold-out watch parties when the Nuggets played the Los Angeles Lakers.

Parking for the event is free.

The Nuggets are in the NBA Finals for the first time in franchise history. The Nuggets completed an historic sweep of the Los Angeles Lakers last Monday with a 113-111 victory in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals.

2023 NBA Finals Schedule

Thursday, June 1: Game 1, 6:30 p.m. MT Miami Heat at Denver Nuggets

Game 1, 6:30 p.m. MT Sunday, June 4: Game 2, 6 p.m. MT Miami Heat at Denver Nuggets

Game 2, 6 p.m. MT Wednesday, June 7: Game 3, 6:30 p.m. MT Denver Nuggets at Miami Heat

Game 3, 6:30 p.m. MT Friday, June 9: Game 4, 6:30 p.m. MT Denver Nuggets at Miami Heat

Game 4, 6:30 p.m. MT Monday, June 12: Game 5, 6:30 p.m. MT * Miami Heat at Denver Nuggets

Game 5, 6:30 p.m. MT * Thursday, June 15: Game 6, 6:30 p.m. MT * Denver Nuggets at Miami Heat

Game 6, 6:30 p.m. MT * Sunday, June 18: Game 7, 6 p.m. MT * Miami Heat at Denver Nuggets

Game 7, 6 p.m. MT *

* If necessary