Here's the NBA Finals schedule featuring the Nuggets

DENVER — One week after sweeping the Los Angeles Lakers to advance to the NBA Finals, the Denver Nuggets now know their next opponent.
The eighth-seeded Miami Heat defeated the Boston Celtics 103-84 in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals Monday night.
Miami recovered from blowing a 3-0 lead in the series and has advanced to face the Western Conference champion Nuggets. This is Miami's second NBA Finals in the last four seasons.
The best-of-seven NBA Finals will begin Thursday when the Nuggets will host Game 1 at Ball Arena in Denver.
2023 NBA Finals Schedule
- Thursday, June 1: Game 1, 6:30 p.m. MT
- Miami Heat at Denver Nuggets
- Sunday, June 4: Game 2, 6 p.m. MT
- Miami Heat at Denver Nuggets
- Wednesday, June 7: Game 3, 6:30 p.m. MT
- Denver Nuggets at Miami Heat
- Friday, June 9: Game 4, 6:30 p.m. MT
- Denver Nuggets at Miami Heat
- Monday, June 12: Game 5, 6:30 p.m. MT *
- Miami Heat at Denver Nuggets
- Thursday, June 15: Game 6, 6:30 p.m. MT *
- Denver Nuggets at Miami Heat
- Sunday, June 18: Game 7, 6 p.m. MT *
- Miami Heat at Denver Nuggets
* if necessary
All of the NBA Finals will be broadcast nationally on ABC.
The Nuggets are in the NBA Finals for the first time in franchise history.
The Nuggets completed an historic sweep of the Los Angeles Lakers last Monday with a 113-111 victory in Game 4.
Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr., and Aaron Gordon helped the Nuggets overcome a 15-point halftime deficit to earn their first conference title in their 47 NBA seasons.
Nuggets win Western Conference Finals
