How expensive are NBA Finals tickets in Denver?

DENVER — The Denver Nuggets have advanced to the NBA Finals for the first time in franchise history.

The Nuggets completed an historic sweep of the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night with a 113-111 victory in Game 4.

Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr. and Aaron Gordon helped the Nuggets overcome a 15-point halftime deficit to earn their first conference title in their 47 NBA seasons.

The Nuggets next head to the best-of-seven NBA Finals. The series will begin Thursday, June 1.

Tickets are on sale for four Nuggets home games at Ball Arena. As of 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, the cheapest ticket at Ball Arena was $750.

Tickets to see a potential Game 7 in Denver are listed as high as $18,000 for a seat behind the Nuggets' bench.

The Nuggets will play the team that wins the Eastern Conference, either the Miami Heat or Boston Celtics. The Heat have a 3-0 series lead over the Celtics.

If the Heat advance to the Finals, the Nuggets will host Game 1 and Game 2 at Ball Arena in Denver on Thursday, June 1, and Sunday, June 4, respectively.

If you're looking to attend an NBA Finals game on the road, the Miami Heat have begun ticket sales for three games at Kaseya Center in Miami. Tickets still appear to cost at least $500 for a single seat, as of 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

2023 NBA Finals Schedule

Thursday, June 1: Game 1, 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

Game 1, 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC) Sunday, June 4: Game 2, 8 p.m. ET (ABC)

Game 2, 8 p.m. ET (ABC) Wednesday, June 7: Game 3, 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

Game 3, 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC) Friday, June 9: Game 4, 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

Game 4, 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC) Monday, June 12: Game 5, 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC) *

Game 5, 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC) * Thursday, June 15: Game 6, 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC) *

Game 6, 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC) * Sunday, June 18: Game 7, 8 p.m. ET (ABC) *

* if necessary

