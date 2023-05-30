Ticket prices soar for Denver Nuggets' first NBA Finals

NBA Finals tickets are on sale for 4 games in Denver and 3 at Miami's Kaseya Center.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DENVER — The Denver Nuggets are in the NBA Finals for the first time in franchise history.

After completing an historic sweep of the Los Angeles Lakers last week, the Nuggets next face the Miami Heat for the NBA championship.

The eighth-seeded Miami Heat defeated the Boston Celtics 103-84 in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals Monday night. Miami recovered from blowing a 3-0 lead in the series to earn its second trip to the NBA Finals in the last four seasons.

The best-of-seven NBA Finals will begin Thursday when the Nuggets will host Game 1 at Ball Arena in Denver.

Tickets are on sale for four Nuggets home games at Ball Arena. As of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, the cheapest ticket at Ball Arena was $675.

Tickets to see a potential Game 7 in Denver are listed as high as $30,000 for a seat behind the Nuggets' bench.

NBA Finals tickets in Denver

NBA Finals Game 1 in Denver at Ticketmaster.com

NBA Finals Game 2 in Denver at Ticketmaster.com

NBA Finals Game 5 in Denver at Ticketmaster.com

NBA Finals Game 7 in Denver at Ticketmaster.com

If you're looking to attend an NBA Finals game on the road, the Miami Heat will have three games at its Kaseya Center.

For $425, fans can purchase a single, standing-room only, obstructed-view ticket in Miami.

NBA Finals tickets in Miami

NBA Finals Game 3 in Miami at Ticketmaster.com

NBA Finals Game 4 in Miami at Ticketmaster.com

NBA Finals Game 6 in Miami at Ticketmaster.com

2023 NBA Finals Schedule

Thursday, June 1: Game 1, 6:30 p.m. MT Miami Heat at Denver Nuggets

Game 1, 6:30 p.m. MT Sunday, June 4: Game 2, 6 p.m. MT Miami Heat at Denver Nuggets

Game 2, 6 p.m. MT Wednesday, June 7: Game 3, 6:30 p.m. MT Denver Nuggets at Miami Heat

Game 3, 6:30 p.m. MT Friday, June 9: Game 4, 6:30 p.m. MT Denver Nuggets at Miami Heat

Game 4, 6:30 p.m. MT Monday, June 12: Game 5, 6:30 p.m. MT * Miami Heat at Denver Nuggets

Game 5, 6:30 p.m. MT * Thursday, June 15: Game 6, 6:30 p.m. MT * Denver Nuggets at Miami Heat

Game 6, 6:30 p.m. MT * Sunday, June 18: Game 7, 6 p.m. MT * Miami Heat at Denver Nuggets

Game 7, 6 p.m. MT *

* if necessary

All of the NBA Finals will be broadcast nationally on ABC.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: NBA Finals 2023

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

Nuggets win Western Conference Finals 1/11

2/11

3/11

4/11

5/11

6/11

7/11

8/11

9/11

10/11

11/11 1 / 11

NBA Finals Nuggets gear 1/8

2/8

3/8

4/8

5/8

6/8

7/8

8/8 1 / 8

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.