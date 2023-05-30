Ticket prices soar for Denver Nuggets' first NBA Finals

DENVER — The Denver Nuggets are in the NBA Finals for the first time in franchise history.
After completing an historic sweep of the Los Angeles Lakers last week, the Nuggets next face the Miami Heat for the NBA championship.
The eighth-seeded Miami Heat defeated the Boston Celtics 103-84 in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals Monday night. Miami recovered from blowing a 3-0 lead in the series to earn its second trip to the NBA Finals in the last four seasons.
The best-of-seven NBA Finals will begin Thursday when the Nuggets will host Game 1 at Ball Arena in Denver.
Tickets are on sale for four Nuggets home games at Ball Arena. As of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, the cheapest ticket at Ball Arena was $675.
Tickets to see a potential Game 7 in Denver are listed as high as $30,000 for a seat behind the Nuggets' bench.
If you're looking to attend an NBA Finals game on the road, the Miami Heat will have three games at its Kaseya Center.
For $425, fans can purchase a single, standing-room only, obstructed-view ticket in Miami.
2023 NBA Finals Schedule
- Thursday, June 1: Game 1, 6:30 p.m. MT
- Miami Heat at Denver Nuggets
- Sunday, June 4: Game 2, 6 p.m. MT
- Miami Heat at Denver Nuggets
- Wednesday, June 7: Game 3, 6:30 p.m. MT
- Denver Nuggets at Miami Heat
- Friday, June 9: Game 4, 6:30 p.m. MT
- Denver Nuggets at Miami Heat
- Monday, June 12: Game 5, 6:30 p.m. MT *
- Miami Heat at Denver Nuggets
- Thursday, June 15: Game 6, 6:30 p.m. MT *
- Denver Nuggets at Miami Heat
- Sunday, June 18: Game 7, 6 p.m. MT *
- Miami Heat at Denver Nuggets
* if necessary
All of the NBA Finals will be broadcast nationally on ABC.
