NBA fines Clippers' Beverley $25,000 for verbal abuse of ref in Game 2 against Nuggets

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — The NBA has fined Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley $25,000 for verbally abusing a game official in Game 2 of his team’s Western Conference semifinal series against the Denver Nuggets.

The incident took place with 1:04 remaining in what became a 110-101 loss for the Clippers.

Beverley was demonstrably upset with a foul call against him four seconds earlier, then unsuccessfully tried to take a charge when play resumed and got called for a blocking foul.

He then got two technical fouls as he argued to no avail and was ejected.