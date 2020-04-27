NBA pushes plan to reopen facilities until May 8 at earliest

The city of Denver is under a stay-at-home order until May 8, so that would be the earliest the Nuggets could potentially reopen their facility.

MIAMI — The NBA has pushed back plans that would allow teams to reopen their practice facilities for at least one week.

The NBA had decided over the weekend to have teams open their gyms for voluntary player workouts on Friday, if local and state laws made such a move permissible.

But on Monday the league revised that potential opening date until May 8, at the earliest.

The May 8 date is far from firm, the NBA said, warning teams that it “may push this timing back if developments warrant.”