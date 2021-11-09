NBA suspends Jokic one game for shove

The Denver Nuggets center was involved in an altercation with Miami's Markieff Morris in Monday night's game.

NEW YORK — The NBA has suspended Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic for one game, the league announced Tuesday night.

Jokic was involved in an altercation with Miami's Markieff Morris in Monday night's game at Ball Arena. Both players were ejected from the game after shoving each other late in the fourth quarter.

Morris has been fined $50,000 for initiating the altercation, and Miami forward Jimmy Butler was also dealt a $30,000 fine for attempting to escalate the altercation.

Jokic, the reigning NBA MVP, will serve his suspension during Denver's home game against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night.

Denver is currently 6-4 on the young season, coming off back-to-back wins, including Monday's victory over the Heat.

>>Video above: Tim Connelly describes the value of Nikola Jokic to the Nuggets

