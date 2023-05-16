Jokić helps Nuggets edge Lakers in Game 1 thriller

A triple-double from Nikola Jokić set the tone for Denver in the Western Conference Finals opener.

DENVER — Just when you think Nikola Jokić couldn't possibly be any more valuable, he does what he did Tuesday night.

Jokić, who missed out on a third-straight NBA MVP earlier this month, was without question the most important asset for the Nuggets as they edged the Lakers in a 132-126 win.

The Joker finished the game with a triple-double (34 points, 21 rebounds, 14 assists) as Denver won the first game of the Western Conference Finals at Ball Arena. The Nuggets are now 9-4 in the postseason and are undefeated on their home floor.

Jamal Murray was also impressive with 31 points, while Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Michael Porter Jr. added 21 and 15, respectively.

The Lakers' Anthony Davis led all scorers with a game-high 40 points, and LeBron James recorded a double-double with 26 points and 12 rebounds.

The Nuggets, however, dominated the glass and finished the game out-rebounding Los Angeles 47-30.

Game 2 of the series is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. (MT) on Thursday night at Ball Arena.

