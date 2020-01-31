DENVER — Nikola Jokic scored 28 points and dished out 10 assists as the short-handed Denver Nuggets rode a big second-half run to a 106-100 win over the Utah Jazz.

Trailing 70-61 with 4:13 left in the third, the Nuggets went on a 15-0 spurt to close the quarter.

They continued their roll in the fourth. In all, it was a 27-1 surge. But a 17-point Denver lead was whittled to three before Jokic took over.

Jordan Clarkson had 37 points for the Jazz on a night when leading scorer Donovan Mitchell was held to four.

