Jokic's triple-double leads Nuggets to 128-97 rout of Bucks

MILWAUKEE — Nikola Jokic had 37 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds for his ninth triple-double of the season and 50th of his career, and the Denver Nuggets trounced Milwaukee 128-97 to snap the Bucks’ five-game winning streak on Tuesday night.
Jamal Murray added 24 points as the Nuggets earned their third straight victory and showed no signs of wear one night after winning 118-112 at Chicago.
Denver handed Milwaukee its most lopsided loss of the year.
The Nuggets shot 55.8% for the highest field-goal percentage by any Bucks opponent this season.
Giannis Antetokoumpo had 27 points and eight rebounds for Milwaukee as the Bucks finished an eight-game homestand
>> Video above: Re-live the Nuggets' magical playoff run in 2020
> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.