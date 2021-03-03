Jokic's triple-double leads Nuggets to 128-97 rout of Bucks

Jokic had 37 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds for his ninth triple-double of the season and 50th of his career

MILWAUKEE — Nikola Jokic had 37 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds for his ninth triple-double of the season and 50th of his career, and the Denver Nuggets trounced Milwaukee 128-97 to snap the Bucks’ five-game winning streak on Tuesday night.

Jamal Murray added 24 points as the Nuggets earned their third straight victory and showed no signs of wear one night after winning 118-112 at Chicago.

Denver handed Milwaukee its most lopsided loss of the year.

The Nuggets shot 55.8% for the highest field-goal percentage by any Bucks opponent this season.

Giannis Antetokoumpo had 27 points and eight rebounds for Milwaukee as the Bucks finished an eight-game homestand

Video above: Re-live the Nuggets' magical playoff run in 2020

