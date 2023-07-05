Nikola Jokić fined, not suspended for Game 4 incident with Suns owner

DENVER — The on-court altercation between Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia and Nikola Jokić will hurt the Denver Nuggets star's wallet, but not his team.
Jokić was issued a $25,000 fine by the NBA on Monday following Sunday night's Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals at the Footprint Center.
Late in the second quarter, Ishbia came into possession of the game ball when it bounced into his hands following a play near his seat, and Jokić made contact with Ishbia in an attempt to take the game ball away and immediately after when the ball flew further back into the crowd.
In his postgame media availability, Jokić said: "I thought the league is supposed to protect us, or whatever. Maybe I'm wrong... But they're going to protect the fan?"
Ishbia tweeted from his personal account Monday, saying: "Suspending or fining anyone over last nights incident would not be right. I have alot of respect for Jokic and don’t want to see anything like that. Excited for game 5."
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports
9NEWS+
9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.
To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.
To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n