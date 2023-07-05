Nikola Jokić fined, not suspended for Game 4 incident with Suns owner

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic and Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia got into a scuffle during Game 4 on Sunday night.

DENVER — The on-court altercation between Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia and Nikola Jokić will hurt the Denver Nuggets star's wallet, but not his team.

Jokić was issued a $25,000 fine by the NBA on Monday following Sunday night's Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals at the Footprint Center.

Late in the second quarter, Ishbia came into possession of the game ball when it bounced into his hands following a play near his seat, and Jokić made contact with Ishbia in an attempt to take the game ball away and immediately after when the ball flew further back into the crowd.

In his postgame media availability, Jokić said: "I thought the league is supposed to protect us, or whatever. Maybe I'm wrong... But they're going to protect the fan?"

Ishbia tweeted from his personal account Monday, saying: "Suspending or fining anyone over last nights incident would not be right. I have alot of respect for Jokic and don’t want to see anything like that. Excited for game 5."

