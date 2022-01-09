Jokic has 22 points, 18 rebounds, Nuggets beat Thunder 99-95

Denver avenged its road loss to Oklahoma City earlier this season in Sunday night's victory.

OKLAHOMA CITY — Nikola Jokic had 22 points and 18 rebounds to help the Denver Nuggets beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 99-95 on Sunday night.

Austin Rivers scored a season-high 22 points and Jeff Green added 16 points.

"I thought Austin Rivers was terrific tonight, on both ends of the floor," head coach Michael Malone said. "When he was open, he shot the ball. And he shot it extremely efficiently for us."

The Nuggets avenged a 108-94 loss to the Thunder on Dec. 22 in Oklahoma City. Lu Dort scored 14 points for the Thunder. They have lost four straight.

>>Video above: As injuries mount for Nuggets, Monte Morris taking on more prominent scoring role

