Jokic has 8th triple-double, Nuggets rout Lakers, 133-96

Denver dominated Los Angeles at Ball Arena on Saturday night.

DENVER — Nikola Jokic had 17 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds for his eighth triple-double of the season, and the Denver Nuggets beat the Los Angeles Lakers 133-96.

Rookie Bones Hyland had career highs of 27 points and 10 rebounds, while Jeff Green scored a season-high 26 points in Denver’s second straight blowout victory.

All five Nuggets starters scored in double figures. The Lakers have lost three straight after winning four in a row. LeBron James had 24 points and nine rebounds, but made just 9 of 23 field goals.

Russell Westbrook, who was just 15-for-59 shooting in the previous four games, had 19 points on 7-of-15 shooting.

>>Video above: As injuries mount for Nuggets, Monte Morris taking on more prominent scoring role

