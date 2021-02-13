Jokic helps Nuggets rally to beat Thunder 97-95

The Jokers near-triple-double powered Denver to victory Friday night at Ball Arena.

DENVER — Nikola Jokic finished an assist shy of a triple-double, scoring 22 points and grabbing 13 rebounds to help the Denver Nuggets rally for a 97-95 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Jamal Murray also scored 22 points and Michael Porter Jr. finished with 15 for the Nuggets who trailed most of the game before winning their second straight.

The Thunder were coming off two overtime losses to the Lakers in Los Angeles despite being shorthanded.

Oklahoma City had just eight players available Wednesday and just nine Friday night. Justin Jackson led Oklahoma City with 20 points off the bench.

