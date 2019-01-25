DENVER — Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic received a one-game suspension for leaving the bench during an altercation in Wednesday night’s loss to the Utah Jazz, according to a press release by the NBA.

Jokic will serve his suspension by sitting out of Friday's game against the Phoenix Suns.

The Nuggets star player took several steps away from the bench during an altercation on the floor between backup center Mason Plumlee and Jazz power forward Derrick Favors. He did not step on the court or come into contact with anyone besides a Nuggets assistant.

The NBA has a rule forbidding players not currently participating in the game from leaving the immediate vicinity of the bench during an altercation. Violators of this rule are automatically subjected to a one-game suspension and a $50,000 fine.

Favors and Plumlee were both issued a technical foul and later ejected following an exchange of shoves with 2:46 left in the first quarter. Plumlee has been fined $25,000 while Favors must pay $15,000 for their roles in the scrum.