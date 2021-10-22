Jokic posts 32 points, 16 boards; Nuggets top Spurs 102-96

Another strong game from Nikola Jokic has Denver off to a 2-0 season start.

DENVER — Nikola Jokic had 32 points and 16 rebounds and overcame six turnovers to lead the Denver Nuggets past the San Antonio Spurs 102-96.

Jokic followed up his 27-point, 13-rebound effort in Phoenix on Wednesday with another strong game.

He added seven assists and three steals for Denver. He was serenaded with cheers of “MVP! MVP!” when he hit a fadeaway jumper from 13 feet that gave the Nuggets a 100-93 lead.

Keldon Johnson led the Spurs with 27 points, two shy of his career high, and Derrick White had 16 points.

The Nuggets led by three at halftime and 83-72 early in the fourth when San Antonio reeled off 10 straight points to make it 83-82.

Facu Campazzo hit a layup, Jeff Green dunked and Jokic scored four points during an 8-2 Denver run.

>>Video above: Rocky ready for the Nuggets home opener

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS KUSA APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.