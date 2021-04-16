Jokic, Porter Jr. help Nuggets cruise by Rockets, 128-99

Nikola Jokic played just 27 minutes in the game and not at all in the fourth quarter. Michael Porter Jr. was 4 of 7 from beyond the arc.

HOUSTON — Nikola Jokic scored 29 points, Michael Porter Jr. added 21 and the Denver Nuggets cruised to a 128-99 victory over the Houston Rockets.

Jokic dominated in the paint, hitting 10 of 12 field goals and adding 16 rebounds. Jokic fell three assists shy of his 16th triple-double of the season and second in as many games.

He played just 27 minutes in the game and not at all in the fourth quarter. Porter was 4 of 7 from beyond the arc.

Coming off the bench, JaMychal Green scored 13 points, and Paul Millsap had 11 points and 10 rebounds for his second double-double of the season.

