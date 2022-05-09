Nikola Jokic voted MVP in back-to-back seasons, sources tell 9NEWS

DENVER — Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic has been voted Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) for a second-straight season, sources tell 9NEWS.
Jokic was the first player in NBA history with 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 500 assists in a season.
Without his teammates Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr., Jokic led the Nuggets to the fifth seed in the Western Conference before being eliminated in the first round of the NBA playoffs by the Golden State Warriors.
Jokic beats out other finalists for the MVP Award including Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks and Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers.
Jokic won the NBA's MVP Award following the 2021 season, the first player to do so in Nuggets history.
"Man, all year I've been saying it, I just woke up happier [than] ever like I won the award!" tweeted Nuggets guard Bones Hyland. "I’m so proud of my boy man!! great player but a even better leader and great role model! Thanks for showing me the ropes this year Jokey!"
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski was the first to report Monday that a formal announcement of the MVP announcement is expected this week.
USA Today also reported that Jokic will be named MVP, but it has not been officially announced. A source also confirmed the honor to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.
Denver Nuggets' logo history
