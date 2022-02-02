Jokic named Western Conference Player of the Month

Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic recorded seven triple-doubles in the month of January.

DENVER — The reigning MVP of the NBA picked up another honor Wednesday, as Nikola Jokic was named the Western Conference Player of the Month.

Jokic averaged close to a triple-double (26.6 points, 13.2 rebounds, 9.0 assists) and helped the Denver Nuggets string together a five-game winning streak in January. It is the third time in Jokic's career that he has won the award, and first this season.

The 26-year-old recorded seven triple-doubles in January and is now one of just five players in NBA history to have seven or more in a single month.

During his breakout month, the Sombor, Serbia native became the first player in NBA history to reach 5,000 career rebounds and 3,000 career assists in less than 500 career games.

The Denver Nuggets currently sit in sixth place in the Western Conference standings with a 28-22 overall record, and face the Utah Jazz on the road later Wednesday night.

>>Video above: GM Tim Connelly describes the value of Nikola Jokic to the Nuggets

