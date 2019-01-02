CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Nikola Jokić has received a well-deserved honor.

The 23-year-old Denver Nuggets center has been named a Western Conference reserve in the NBA All-Star Game for the first time in his four-year career.

Jokić is averaging 20.1 points, 10.4 rebounds, 7.7 assists and 1.43 steals this season. The Nuggets' record of 35-15 is the best in franchise history after 50 games.

Jokić is the 14th Nugget ever selected to the All-Star Game and the first since Carmelo Anthony was named a starter in 2010-11.

The 68th NBA All-Star Game will take place Sunday, Feb. 17 in Charlotte on TNT.

Jokić's Denver Nugget teammates were quick to congratulate the Serbian native on the honor: