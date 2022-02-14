Jokic nets 26, Denver's balanced scoring too much for Magic

Six different Nuggets players put up double-digit scoring figures in Monday's win.

DENVER — Nikola Jokic scored 26 points to lead six Denver players in double figures, and the Nuggets beat the Orlando Magic 121-111.

Jeff Green and Will Barton added 17 points apiece, and Bryn Forbes had 16 for the Nuggets, who have won four of five since losing three in a row.

Franz Wagner had 26 points to lead the Magic, who have lost three in a row, all by double figures. Wendell Carter Jr. added 15 points and Jalen Suggs had 16 for Orlando.

