Nikola Jokic notches triple-double as Nuggets top Warriors

Denver picked up its first win of the season on Friday night against the defending champs.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN FRANCISCO — Nikola Jokic had a triple-double of 26 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists playing with a sore right wrist he had taped, and the Denver Nuggets beat Golden State 128-123 on Friday night in a rematch of the teams' first-round playoff series won by the Warriors in five games on their way to the title.

Jordan Poole made a backcourt steal from Bones Hyland and scored 14.7 seconds left to get Golden State within 124-123 then Bruce Brown dunked immediately. The Warriors had another chance and Klay Thompson missed a potential tying 3 from the top with 9.3 seconds left.

Jokic secured the rebound then converted two free throws. He also had a three-point play with 4:21 remaining moments after a putback dunk by JaMychal Green, then the Denver bigman made another timely basket at 3:07.

Stephen Curry scored 34 points with five 3-pointers after a second straight slow start shooting and has 30-point performances in his first two games. But the Warriors committed 19 turnovers that led to 30 Denver points.

Brown scored 20 points and Michael Porter Jr. and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 17 apiece for the Nuggets, who handed the Warriors their lone loss in the preseason last Friday night.

Golden State debuted revamped “Run TMC” blue jerseys to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Hall of Famer Chris Mullin's gold medal with The Dream Team at the 1992 Olympics.

Thompson and Draymond Green had 16 and 13 points, respectively, playing increased minutes — 23 for Thompson and 27 for Green, who also had nine assists.

Can we get some Ws in the chat? #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/XCRfO0G3ji — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) October 22, 2022

Thompson played nearly 20 minutes and Green almost 25 in a season-opening 123-109 victory against the Lakers on Tuesday night.

Denver has three straight regular-season victories on the Warriors' home floor, getting in the win column after the Nuggets lost their opener to the Jazz 123-102 at Utah on Wednesday.

The Warriors fell behind 5-0 then roared back, getting Curry’s four-point play at the 9:14 mark of the opening quarter. But Denver shot 59.5% in the first half on the way to a 70-52 lead at the break.

KERR HONORS BROWN

Kerr offered his thoughts to the family of longtime referee Tony Brown, who died Thursday at age 55 from pancreatic cancer.

“He’s a great ref and he made an impact on this league and everybody liked him,” Kerr said. “We’ve missed him the last couple years and the news yesterday it really hit home and hit hard for all of us, the players, coaches, entire organization.”

TIP-INS

Nuggets: G Jamal Murray sat out and won't play both games of back-to-backs early on as he nurses a left knee injury. “My hope is we can build throughout the year,” coach Michael Malone said. “We want to be smart. ... Hopefully by Christmas, New Year, All-Star break what we're doing now is not what we're doing then.”

Warriors: Curry begins his 14th season with the Warriors, surpassing Mullin's 13 for most in franchise history. ... F Andre Iguodala sat out a second straight game to start the season as the Warriors manage his left hip injury.

UP NEXT

Nuggets: The Nuggets return to Denver during this grueling early stretch of three games in four nights with their home opener Saturday night against the Thunder.

Warriors: Host the Kings and former top assistant Mike Brown, Sacramento's first-year coach, on Sunday night.