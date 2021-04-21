Jokic scores 25, Denver beats Portland for 4th straight win

The Nuggets rattled off their fourth win in a row Wednesday night on the road.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Nikola Jokic scored 25 points and made three key free throws down the stretch to give the Denver Nuggets a 106-105 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers.

Michael Porter Jr. scored 17 points, all in the opening quarter, for the Nuggets, who won their fourth straight.

Damian Lillard scored 22 point for Portland, which has struggled against Western Conference teams that sit higher in the standings.

The Trail Blazers lost their third straight.

>>Video above: Commentary: Without Jamal Murray, don't expect much from the Nuggets in the playoffs

