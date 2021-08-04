Nikola Jokic scores 25 points, Nuggets beat Spurs 106-96

Denver won its seventh game in a row on Wednesday night at Ball Arena.

DENVER — Nikola Jokic had 25 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds to help the surging Denver Nuggets beat the San Antonio Spurs 106-96 on Wednesday night.

Michael Porter Jr. added 18 points and 10 rebounds in the opener of the two-game set in Denver.

Denver has won seven in a row and has yet to lose in six games since Aaron Gordon and JaVale McGee came over in trade-deadline deals.

Gordon had nine points, and McGee provided energy off the bench in the second half.

Derrick White and Dejounte Murray scored 18 points each for struggling San Antonio. The teams will meet again Friday night.

>>Video above: What has the addition of Aaron Gordon meant to the Nuggets? | Locked On Nuggets

