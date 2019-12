Nikola Jokic made a late go-ahead 3-pointer and finished with scored 25 points to help the Denver Nuggets hold off the New York Knicks 111-105.

Will Barton had 16 points, Gary Harris added 15 and Jamal Murray had 14, including a key 3-pointer in the late going.

The Nuggets, who led by as many as 20 points, hung on for their 12th straight victory over the Knicks in Denver.

RELATED: Nuggets win second straight, take down Thunder

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Sports