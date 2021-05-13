Jokic scores 31 points; Nuggets beat Timberwolves 114-103

Denver sits No. 4 in the Western Conference, a game behind the Los Angeles Clippers for third.

MINNEAPOLIS — Nikola Jokic scored 16 of his 31 points in the first quarter and the Denver Nuggets beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 114-103 on Thursday night.

JaVale McGee had 12 points and 13 rebounds, and Vlatko Cancar scored a career-high 14 points off the bench for Denver.

Denver sits No. 4 in the Western Conference, a game behind the Los Angeles Clippers for third.

Anthony Edwards scored 18 of his 29 points in the third quarter for Minnesota. Karl-Anthony Towns added 20 points and 11 rebounds, and D’Angelo Russell had 17 points.

>>Video above: Commentary: Without Jamal Murray, don't expect much from the Nuggets in the playoffs

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.