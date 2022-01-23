Jokic scores 34 points, Nuggets beat Pistons 117-111

Denver wrapped up its six-game homestand with a win Sunday night.

DENVER — Nikola Jokic scored 34 points, including four free throws in the closing seconds, and the Denver Nuggets held on to beat the Detroit Pistons 117-111.

Jokic also had nine rebounds and eight assists, just missing a fifth straight triple double. Will Barton had 14 points and Aaron Gordon added 13 points for the Nuggets, who went 4-2 on a six-game homestand.

Isaiah Stewart, Cade Cunningham, Cory Joseph and Trey Lyles each scored 18 points for the Pistons, who have lost four of five.

>>Video above: As injuries mount for Nuggets, Monte Morris taking on more prominent scoring role

