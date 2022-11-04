Nikola Jokic is the Western Conference Player of the Month

The NBA’s reigning Most Valuable Player had a league-leading 66 double-doubles this season.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DENVER — Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić has been named the Western Conference Player of the Month for games played in March and April, the NBA announced Tuesday.

Jokić wins the award for the second time this season and the fourth time in his career.

The NBA’s reigning Most Valuable Player surpasses both Carmelo Anthony and Alex English for most Player of the Month honors in Nuggets history.

Jokić, 27, recorded 17 double-doubles and three triple-doubles in March and April to finish the season with a league-leading 66 double-doubles.

In his final game of the season, Jokić became the first player in NBA history to register at least 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 500 assists in a single season.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

Denver Broncos headlines, game previews and interviews with our 9NEWS insider Mike Klis.

HOW TO LISTEN

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.