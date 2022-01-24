Jokic named Western Conference Player of the Week

The Denver Nuggets center and reigning NBA MVP extended a triple-double streak to four last week, including a 49-point effort in a win over the Los Angeles Clippers.

DENVER — Reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokić picked up another accolade this week with a string of impressive performances.

The Denver Nuggets center was named Western Conference Player of the Week after recording three consecutive triple-doubles last week.

The triple-doubles extended Jokić's streak to four before it ended in a win over the Detroit Pistons on Sunday. He leads the NBA this season with 11 total triple-doubles.

One triple-double came during a massive performance in an overtime win against the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday. Jokić joined Larry Bird and Russell Westbrook as the only players in NBA history to record at least 49 points, 14 rebounds, 10 assists and three steals in a game.

It was also only the second time a center has recorded at least 45 points and a triple-double in a win after Kareem Abdul-Jabbar during the 1970-71 season.

Last week, the 26-year-old from Serbia averaged 36.3 points, 11.3 rebounds, 10 assists and 2.3 steals, while shooting 65% from the field and 40% from three.

Nikola Jokic has 4 straight games with a triple-double on 55% shooting. That is the 2nd-longest streak all-time, behind Wilt Chamberlain, who had a 6-game run in 1968. He is the first center with 4 straight triple-doubles since... Wilt Chamberlain in 1968.



h/t @EliasSports pic.twitter.com/wn13oicbE7 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 22, 2022

Overall, Jokić led the Nuggets to a 2-1 record last week. Denver has won six of its last nine games, and currently sits sixth in the Western Conference with a 24-21 record despite numerous injuries.

Jokić is averaging 26.1 points, 13.8 rebounds, 7.6 assists and 1.40 steals in 33.2 minutes per game this season. He currently has the highest Player Efficiency Rating (33.06) in the NBA, and leads the league in made field goals despite only ranking 19th in attempts.

