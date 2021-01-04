Nuggets center Nikola Jokic wins Western Conference POTM for second time this season

DENVER — Another day, another major honor for Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic.
The NBA announced on Thursday Jokic has been named Western Conference Player of the Month for March, the second time he's won the award this season. Jokic is the first member of the Nuggets to ever win the award twice in the same season.
He also joins Carmelo Anthony and Alex English as the only players in franchise history to earn the honor twice in their Denver careers.
Jokic put up dazzling numbers in March, averaging 27.1 points, 11.4 rebounds, 8.4 assists and 1.3 steals. He shot better than 58% from the field and almost 34% from three-point range. He threw in four triple doubles for good measure.
The Nuggets went 11-3 during the month and surged into fifth place in the Western Conference with a 29-18 record.
Jokic previously won the award for games played in December and January. The "Joker" and the rest of the team will be back in action on Thursday night against the Los Angeles Clippers.
>> Video above: How does the addition of Aaron Gordon help the Nuggets?
