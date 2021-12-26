Jokic's 26 points, 22 rebounds rally Nuggets past Clippers

Denver held on for a road win Sunday night despite a comeback bid from Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES — Nikola Jokic had 26 points and 22 rebounds, rallying Denver past the Los Angeles Clippers 103-100 after the Nuggets blew a 17-point lead.

Brandon Boston Jr. took the Clippers’ final shot but his potential tying 3-pointer was off the mark at the buzzer.

Boston and Eric Bledsoe led the Clippers with 18 points each. Bledsoe had 10 assists. Ivica Zubac had 17 points and 11 rebounds.

Will Barton finished with 17 points for Denver, which snapped a two-game skid.

>>Video above: As injuries mount for Nuggets, Monte Morris taking on more prominent scoring role

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

> Top stories are curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the KUSA 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for KUSA "9news" to find the free app to add it to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.