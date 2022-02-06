Jokic's triple-double leads Nuggets over Nets 124-104

Denver snapped a three-game skid with Sunday's home win.

DENVER — Nikola Jokic had 27 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists to lead the Denver Nuggets to a 124-104 win over Brooklyn, extending the Nets’ losing streak to eight games.

Jokic has 14 triple-doubles this season, which leads the NBA. He scored 23 points in the second and third quarters when Denver went from trailing by seven to leading by 21.

Will Barton had 21 points and Aaron Gordon had 17 points and nine rebounds in his return from a two-game absence. Seven Nuggets scored in double figures to help end a three-game skid.

